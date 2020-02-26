Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $811,206.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Spiking has a market cap of $813,391.00 and approximately $811,206.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00482406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.71 or 0.06317569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00059338 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025684 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

