Stavely Minerals (ASX:SVY) Shares Up 13.4%

Stavely Minerals Ltd (ASX:SVY)’s share price shot up 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), 1,612,497 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.67 ($0.48).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

In related news, insider Peter Ironside 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. Also, insider Christopher (Chris) Cairns 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th.

Stavely Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores early to advanced stage mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship projects include the Ararat and Stavely projects that are located to the east of the regional town of Glenthompson and west of the regional centre of Ararat, Victoria.

