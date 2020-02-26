Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Down 13.7%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) traded down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.65, 1,064,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 502,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $166.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

