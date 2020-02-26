Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Down 13.7%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) traded down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.65, 1,064,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 502,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
The firm has a market cap of $166.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.
Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.
