Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. Summit Hotel Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 1,824,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,669. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

