Swing Trading Down 11.7% This Week (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Swing has a market cap of $69,289.00 and $67.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

