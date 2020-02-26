Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) fell 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, 55,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 26,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Syrah Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

