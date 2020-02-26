Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SYX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. 49,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,057. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

