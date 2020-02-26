TEAM (TokenStars) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,637.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $123,171.00 and approximately $6,637.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001047 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

