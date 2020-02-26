Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $12.22

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $12.22. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 8,754,187 shares trading hands.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BOCOM International cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.