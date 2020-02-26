Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1-19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-3.35 EPS.

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 148,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,694. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

