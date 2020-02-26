Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1-19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.69-3.35 EPS.
Shares of THC stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 148,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,694. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.