Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-3.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 148,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

