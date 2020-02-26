TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 7.1%

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.16, 2,352,720 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,028,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

