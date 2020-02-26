Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,402. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.12.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

