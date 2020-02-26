TigerCash (TCH) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $133,895.00 and approximately $10.19 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.95 or 0.02953657 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

