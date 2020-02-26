TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.70

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.70 and traded as high as $115.31. TMX Group shares last traded at $113.67, with a volume of 132,548 shares trading hands.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$128.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$125.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

