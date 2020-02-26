TokenPay 24 Hour Volume Hits $95,726.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Liquid and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $930,184.00 and $95,726.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042368 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,198.55 or 1.00082585 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000531 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,925,094 coins and its circulating supply is 16,721,873 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

