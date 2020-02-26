TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2020

NYSE:BLD traded down $6.77 on Tuesday, hitting $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. TopBuild has a one year low of $56.88 and a one year high of $125.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

