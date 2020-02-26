TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

TA stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,459. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $133.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

TA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $38,706.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $76,644.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $151,189. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

