TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.
TA stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,459. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $133.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
TA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
TravelCenters of America Company Profile
TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
