Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Down 8.7%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.30, 595,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 439,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.
In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.