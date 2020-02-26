Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Down 8.7%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.30, 595,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 439,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.