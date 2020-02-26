Tristel (LON:TSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tristel (LON:TSTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.37 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Tristel stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 455 ($5.99). The stock had a trading volume of 139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,859. The stock has a market cap of $206.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12. Tristel has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 335.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 2.34 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In other Tristel news, insider Paul Martin Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55), for a total value of £63,300 ($83,267.56).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research note on Monday.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

