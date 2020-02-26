Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROX. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. 1,772,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,123. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

