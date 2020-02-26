TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $101,896.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

