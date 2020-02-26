U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $5.10. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 3,136,363 shares changing hands.

The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 759.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 151,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 133,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $375.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.