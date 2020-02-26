Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Down 11.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)’s share price dropped 11.3% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.53, approximately 3,885,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 1,277,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 186,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 471.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 250,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 206,338 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Univar Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

