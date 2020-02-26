Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 1st

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

UVSP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,322. The stock has a market cap of $727.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

