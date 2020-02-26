Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Down 3.9%

Urbana Corp (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) shares were down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99, approximately 2,522 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

Urbana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

