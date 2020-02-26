US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. US Concrete updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

US Concrete stock traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 825,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. US Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on USCR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,163.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $29,860. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

