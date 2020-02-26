Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.74 and last traded at $80.68, approximately 41,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 45,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

