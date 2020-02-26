Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report sales of $200.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.74 million and the highest is $206.60 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $195.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $802.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.20 million to $806.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $821.91 million, with estimates ranging from $813.00 million to $828.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 328,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,086. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $966.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

