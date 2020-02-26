VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Down 12%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25, 3,609,233 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,377,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $222.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 987,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 53,396 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.