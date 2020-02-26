Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,847. Vericel has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $837.04 million, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

