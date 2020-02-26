Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 11.6% After Earnings Miss

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) dropped 11.6% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.69, approximately 1,948,429 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 590,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $8,326,000. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 620,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 335,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

