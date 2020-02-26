Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.93, approximately 558,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 384,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

VERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

