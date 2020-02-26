Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Trading Down 2.9%

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.85, approximately 131,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 80,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 77,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 71,721 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

