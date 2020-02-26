Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.41, 8,249,242 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 4,191,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $507.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
