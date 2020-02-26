Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.41, 8,249,242 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 4,191,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $507.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

