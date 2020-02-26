Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.83 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $16.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

WM stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.95. 3,079,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,846. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,793 shares of company stock worth $16,106,842 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

