Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.10 Million

Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to post $382.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $369.00 million and the highest is $393.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $388.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. Boenning Scattergood raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,926,000 after buying an additional 283,685 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 226,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

WTS traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. 97,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $114.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

