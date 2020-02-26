Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15 to $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. Weight Watchers International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WW. BidaskClub upgraded Weight Watchers International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

