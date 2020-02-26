Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. Weingarten Realty Investors also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.06-2.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. 931,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,938. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

