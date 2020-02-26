Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Earnings Results

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Welbilt updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.68-0.75 EPS.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.57. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

WBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

