Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRGB. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 330,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $474.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 146,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

