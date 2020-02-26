Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Shares Up 0.5%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.61, 612,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,232% from the average session volume of 46,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Western Asset Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

