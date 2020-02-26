Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.39

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.39 and traded as low as $22.04. Weyco Group shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 16,061 shares.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $220.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.
About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)
Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
