Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.39

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.39 and traded as low as $22.04. Weyco Group shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 16,061 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $220.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at $178,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.