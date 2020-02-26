Winding Tree Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,714.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $3,714.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,559,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

