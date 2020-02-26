WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.17, approximately 25,643 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 16,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Well Done LLC owned about 0.28% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

