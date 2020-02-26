WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $40.40, 1,499 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

