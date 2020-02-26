Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 13.3%

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) shares dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.95, approximately 728,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 366,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

WRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.35 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRTC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

