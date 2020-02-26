Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Shares Down 3.4%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90, approximately 6,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on XROLF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xero in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

