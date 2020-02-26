Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Up to $34.86

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $34.86. Xerox shares last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 8,618,205 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,624,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Xerox by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xerox by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

