Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.85 ($2.02) and last traded at A$2.85 ($2.02), approximately 9,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.69 ($1.91).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.86 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78.

About Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL)

Yancoal Australia Ltd Engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It owns 81% interests in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 100% interests in the Stratford Duralie mines located within the New South Wales Gloucester Basin; 100% interests in the Yarrabee mine located to the northeast of Blackwater in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin; 50% interests in the Middlemount mine located to the north-east of Emerald in Queensland's Bowen Basin; and 80% interests in the Mount Thorley mine and 84.5% interests in the Warkworth mine in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

